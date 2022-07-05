From victim of prejudice to co-founder of the Very Asian Foundation

MADISON (WKOW) Hate crimes against Asians have gone up considerably in the past two years.
A former Wisconsin journalist says she was the victim of a racist remark and is now turning an act of prejudice into advocacy.
Michelle Li is spotlighting her culture and cuisine through Madison's first 'Very Asian' week.
"We really want to highlight our humanity. We want to celebrate who we are," said Michelle Li, Co-Founder of the Very Asian Foundation.
Madison Very Asian Week has two parts: Very Asian Restaurant Week and a Very Asian & Very American Panel discussion.
Even though Li has lived in the U.S. her whole life, some people still see her as less American, because she's Asian. This was made clear, when Michelle said, a viewer left her a message.
"I received a racist voicemail from a viewer because I was talking about eating dumplings on New Year's Day," said Li.
That voicemail went viral and caught the ears of a major celebrity.
"I ended up on the Ellen DeGeneres show, and so when Ellen invited me out, she gave me $15,000," said Li.
Michelle turned that seed money into a platform to stop Asian discrimination. In 2020, the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism reported that anti-Asian hate crime increased 146 percent in some of America's largest cities.
"Telling our stories as a way to help educate and connect with folks so they can learn more about the Asian community," said Francesca Hong, owner of Morris Ramen.
This week a portion of her sales will support the Very Asian Foundation. Hong hopes with every bowl of ramen eaten, people in Madison can learn more about her culture.
"The more we understand our stories, the more we can, the better we can be educated and see and relate to one another better and stop the hate," Hong said.
"It's really important that we all feel no matter what we are, no matter what we look like that we can bring our whole selves to the table," Li said.
Very Asian Restaurant Week continues through July 8th. The following restaurants are participating in Very Asian Restaurant Week:
Ahan, Bandung, Fairchild, Graze, Little Palace, Madame Chu, Morris Ramen, Red, Roll Play, Strings Ramen, Taigu, Tavernakaya, Teasider, the Deliciouser.
Madison’s Very Asian Week will feature a panel discussion on Thursday, July 7th at the American Family Institute presented by Madison Magazine and the Very Asian Foundation. A networking hour featuring an appetizer dish by Chef Tory Miller will be followed by a panel discussion.
Tickets are $25 for an individual ticket and $145 for six corporate tickets and can be purchased by clicking here.
A portion of the ticket price will be donated to the Very Asian Foundation, which will use the funds raised throughout the week to provide access to Asian American youth literature in libraries in Wisconsin.