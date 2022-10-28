Mentoring Positives celebrates new headquarters

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local non-profit dedicated to helping at-risk youth is getting a new home after nearly 20 years.
Will and Becky Green have been working with kids from the Darbo Worthington neighborhood for more than 19 years. After moving from Gary, Indiana, Will worked in juvenile corrections and wanted to help kids before they entered the system.
"I'd seen it as a preventative way to get on the front end, to start building positive relationships with kids, and hopefully to steer them away from that system," Green said.
His turning point - losing his mother to cancer.
"I wanted more control of my time and how I dealt with doing the work that we're doing in community, building relationships and steering youth in a positive way," Green said.
Will's mother's name is Muriel Pipkins. So, he took her initials and created Mentoring Positives. Lessons focus on things like financial literacy, social and emotional abilities and contributing to their business, Off the Block, by making and selling salsa and pizzas
Though basketball and cooking are a large part of Mentoring Positives, the heart is creating a safe, open space for kids who feel like they don't have one.
"We use the basketball, we use the arts, we use cooking, all those things," Will said. "You just want kids to be in a space where you don't have to drag them into it. And it's tough. And the toughest job for organizations right now is to engage disengaged kids."
"You can take whatever it is you got going on, you can come to Becky with it," Quency Smith said. "So that's definitely powerful. That's a feeling that I can say not a lot of people have. Knowing no matter what it is, I can come and speak on it."
Quency and his brother Chanderic have been involved with Mentoring Positives since they moved to Madison from Louisiana in 2012.
"You can make better for yourself, in a multitude of different ways," Quency said.
"We really take the time to talk about certain things that the kids are going through," Will said. "They may not be getting asleep at home, they might not be eating, they [have] boyfriend girlfriend problems. It's a lot of stuff they're going through."
Soon, people like Quency and the more than 1,000 others who have been in Mentoring Positives will have a new and improved facility in the Ella apartments. The sign overhead says Mentoring Positives, but their new teaching space is dedicated to the woman who inspired it all.
As soon as renovations are complete, Muriels' Place will be the new Mentoring Positives headquarters.