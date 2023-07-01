'What a great showing for all the people from Wisconsin' Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker shoot 68 at U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker experienced something they never would have expected on Saturday afternoon, being paired together at the U.S. Senior Open in their home state of Wisconsin.
Both players shot a third round total of 68.
Kelly capped off his round with a long 18th hole birdie putt to put him at four-under-par for the weekend. He sits alone in second place.
Kelly said the large following for he and Stricker provided a lot of energy all afternoon.
"Talk about energy," Kelly said. "That gave us a lot of energy right there. What a great reception, what a great showing for all the people from Wisconsin and all over. They've been nothing but fantastic, so it definitely sends chills up your spine."
Stricker is in third place at two-under-par. He and Kelly are both cheering each other on with one more day left of the U.S. Senior Open.
"He's a special guy to us and our family, so yeah, we're always rooting for each other, and we're driving each other, too," Stricker said. "If somebody wins a tournament or something, I can tell the next week that guy's got his head down trying to win another tournament for himself. We keep driving each other, and that's part of the fun of it, too."
Kelly will be in the final group tomorrow teeing off at 11:34 a.m. with Bernhard Langer. Stricker will tee off at 11:24 a.m. with Y.E. Yang.