Communities work to improve birth outcomes as racial gaps persist

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tens of thousands of women give birth in Wisconsin every year. Most of the time, everything goes according to plan. However, sometimes the mother, the baby or both experience problems.
Thankfully, pregnancy-related deaths in the state are rare. The most recent data from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (DHS) shows there were 37 pregnancy-associated deaths in 2016 and 43 in 2017.
However, Angela Rohan, a senior maternal and child health epidemiologist with DHS, said those deaths and other poor birth outcomes affect racial groups differently.
"Mothers of color in our state are disproportionately represented in those pregnancy-related deaths," she said. "That really highlights some of the ongoing inequities we have in maternal and child health outcomes in the state."
The inequities aren't just limited to mothers' experiences during pregnancy and childbirth.
Kyleigh Menke, a public health nurse with the Rock County Public Health Department, said data shows, from 2014 to 2018, for every 1,000 live births in the county, 4.3 white infants died while 16.8 Black infants died.
"There's just a huge gap between Black infants dying before their first birthday compared to other races in the county," she said. "So we just know that this is definitely a need that we need to support these families in any way that we can to help lower the infant mortality rate."
One way the county is working to improve birth outcomes is by training at least two doulas to work specifically with pregnant Black women and new mothers.
"If there's somebody out there that doesn't have that family support, doesn't have their partner for this support, it can be a really hard transition," Menke said. "So having somebody to kind of fall back on to bring your concerns to the forefront and build that relationship, I think is amazing."
Manke said she's hopeful the doulas' support will help shrink the gap between birth outcomes for white and Black babies in Rock County.
In Dane County, the public health department has a perinatal home visiting program that seeks to improve birth and early childhood outcomes. Public Health Madison & Dane County also hosts sexual reproductive health clinics.
"We know that healthy families, healthy pregnancies start way before a pregnancy even happens," Sarah Hughes, a public health supervisor with PHMDC, said. "[We are] setting women up well so that when they choose to get pregnant, then they can have a healthy pregnancy."
She said county-level data shows many factors in addition to race can also play into maternal and infant health.
"We know that that families that are struggling with paying their bills or just meeting the basic demands of life, having a healthy pregnancy on top of that is an additional stressor and just adds additional challenges," Hughes said.
But she said when mothers and babies are healthier, communities as a whole are healthier, too.
"We can we see that there's direct ties from maternal health to infant health to then child health, which then impacts the whole health of the family, which impacts the whole health of the community," she said.
Rock County Public Health is working with Harambee Village to train the doulas for its program. You can fill out an interest application here.