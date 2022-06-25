2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Sauk County

DELLONA (WKOW) -- Two 19-year-old men are dead after a crash in Sauk County early Saturday morning, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Around 6:25 a.m., the Sauk County Communications Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash on South Avenue west of Coon Bluff Road in Dellona. They were told that the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
First responders found two men dead in the vehicle, both 19 years old with ties to Baraboo. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says both died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Initial investigation shows that the vehicle, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, was westbound on South Avenue traveling at a high rate of speed. When the vehicle crested a hill and crossed the centerline, the driver overcorrected and the vehicle began to rotate as it entered the north ditch. The vehicle then travelled in the ditch until it struck a large tree.
The names of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification.
This crash remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.