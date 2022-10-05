Authorities identify man killed in two-vehicle rollover crash on Madison's Beltline

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died in a rollover crash on the Beltline.
The man has been identified as Dayton Quaerna, 42, of Janesville.
The medical examiner's office says preliminary results from a forensic exam show he died of injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is ongoing.
EDITORS NOTE: A release from the medical examiner's office initially identified Quaerna as a woman. 27 News confirmed with the medical examiner's office that this was an error and corrected our reporting.
MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle rollover crash on the Beltline Friday evening, according to a Madison Police Department official.
Around 8:20 p.m., the eastbound lanes of US 12/18 were been shut down at I-90 westbound due to a two-vehicle rollover crash.
A Madison Police Department official confirmed that a 42-year-old died as a result of their injuries.
In a release, MPD Lt. Paul Bauman said the other vehicle's driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
The individual's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
Bauman said the driver of the second vehicle is being charged with OWI, but says the charges may change after "patrol completes and analyzes its reconstruction."
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.