City of Madison ready for first major snowfall

MADISON (WKOW) - The City of Madison Streets Division spent months preparing for first big snowfall.
Crews sent out 32 trucks to salt the main roads. In total, they'll be salting about 800 miles of road.
"Even with our trucks out there if it's still actively falling - which this storm looks like it will be by the morning rush hour time - it's going to be slippery," Streets Division public information officer Bryan Johnson said. "There's nothing we can do to prevent that from happening, because it's just going to, any kind of salting or plowing we do while it's actively snowing, just get covered over again."
Johnson says you should give yourself extra time to get where you need to go safely.