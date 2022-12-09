Clean Lakes Alliance Partners warn oversalting during snowstorms permanently polluting our lakes

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Clean Lakes Alliance wants to ensure you're using the correct amount of salt when addressing your slippery sidewalks because oversalting is affecting our lakes.
More than 525,000 tons of salt are used every year which is enough to permanently pollute 400 billion gallons of water, according to the organization Wisconsin Salt Wise.
Allison Madison with Wisconsin Salt Wise said the chloride from salt degrades Wisconsin's freshwater ecosystems.
"Salt is considered a permanent pollutant. It becomes toxic for our freshwater organisms in our lakes and streams," said Madison.
Experts say it doesn't take much salt to harm our lakes.
"One teaspoon of salt and five gallons of water is going to cause problems for a lot of the things that live in our lake," said Phil Gaebler, a water resource engineer with the city of Madison.
"Madison uses a lot of salt. "An average year for us, we're somewhere around 6000 tons of salt a year," said Gaebler.
Gaebler admits that much salt is causing chloride levels to rise in our lakes which is why Madison only salts bus routes and main roads during snowstorms.
"On our side streets we use almost all sand. It's 95% sand and about 5% salt," said Gaebler.
The city's efforts to reduce its salt output are negated because of one big offender.
"Sometimes we see that there's 10 times the amount of salt put down. And private parking lots are notorious for this," said Gaebler.
"Three inches in between salt grains is actually enough for an area," said Madison.
Right now, sand is the only alternative to salt that doesn't harm our lakes, and Gaebler says it's up to all of us to limit our salt use to help keep Wisconsin's lakes healthy.
"We need to turn to the corner here and really work towards using less salt. And we've got a way to go," said Gaebler.