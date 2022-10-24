Fitchburg police say shots fired, rollover crash are related

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Police Department is releasing more information on its presence near Coho Street Monday morning.
Lieutenant Andrew McCarthy said Fitchburg police responded to a shots fired report around 6:40 a.m. on Coho Street. Then, Madison police responded to a rollover crash in a driveway on Post Road around ten minutes later.
McCarthy said both incidents were "found to be directly related to each other." McCarthy said the shooting suspect drove away from the scene in Fitchburg but hit a parked car a block south in Madison.
McCarthy said a home the suspect had ties to was cleared with help from Madison Police SWAT. Officers also got witness statements and collected physical evidence from the scene in Fitchburg.
According to McCarthy, no one was hurt. The investigation is in "early stages" and police ask anyone with information to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.