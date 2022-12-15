Local, state officials break ground on new transit line in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - The City of Madison took a step towards getting a new bus system up and running Thursday.
Local and state officials gathered at the Brayton parking lot to break ground on the bus rapid transit line. The first part of the new bus network will run east to west, going through downtown and the UW-Madison campus.
Once finished, the new transit line will speed up workforce transportation, reduce congestion, and generally improve travel times.
"A robust transit system ensures folks can get to work," Governor Tony Evers said. "Students get to class, families can buy groceries, people get to go to the doctor, their doctor's appointment, you name it, and helping support local jobs, businesses and continued growth economic growth for the region."
Officials say they are also excited for the environmental benefit of reducing traffic on the roads.
"Wisconsin is ready to embrace a future where we don't have to choose between mitigating climate change and protecting our environment and good paying jobs and economic development."
Construction will begin in 2023, with a targeted start date of fall 2024.