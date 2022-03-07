Madison not declaring snow emergency, all roads will be plowed

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison will not declare a snow emergency Monday, although city officials did ask that residents keep their cars parked off the roadside.
According to a news release from streets superintendent Charlie Romines, the 150 Madison snowplows will begin clearing the streets at 11 a.m. Monday, with snow removal expected to take 12 to 14 hours. Romines told residents to expect road conditions to be slick and snowy throughout the day.
"Once the initial plowing is complete, which is anticipated to be around midnight, a new deployment of trucks will continue the cleanup work by plowing areas that were blocked during the day, and sanding where necessary. Cleanup from the snow will likely last into Tuesday as well, though the warm weather may help provide some melting," Romines said in the release.
If your trash and recycling are picked up on Tuesdays, Romines said the bins should stay out of the road on your home's terrace or in the driveway skirt. Additionally, Romines said the plows are likely to still be clearing roads during the evening rush, and reminded drivers to keep a safe distance.
"Please keep your distance from these trucks. Do not tailgate them. Do not cut them off. As with all winter driving, you must make good choices. Be slow. Be patient. Be alert," Romines said.