Madison police assisting with 'incident' in Fitchburg near Coho Street

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — There is an active police presence in Fitchburg.
Spokesperson for the Madison Police Department, Hunter Lisko, said the department was asked to assist the Fitchburg Police Department with an incident on Coho Street, that started just before 7 a.m. Monday morning. He could not explain what the incident is.
A 27 News photographer said there's a police presence and car on its roof near Coho Street and Post Road, off of Fish Hatchery Road.
This is a developing story that will be updated.