Northbound Stoughton Rd. south of Beltline reopens following police presence

MADISON (WKOW) — Northbound Stoughton Road south of the Beltline has reopened after a large police response Thursday afternoon.
A Dane County Dispatch official said authorities were responding to a stolen vehicle.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 cameras show a cluster of vehicles blocking the roadway around noon. Northbound Stoughton Road was closed fully closed for around 20 minutes while authorities responded. Then, a single lane was open for around 10 minutes before the road fully reopened.
The road closure caused a backup in traffic.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.