One dies in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Madison's Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is dead following a multi-vehicle rollover crash on the Beltline Friday evening, according to a Madison Police Department official.
Around 8:20 p.m., the eastbound lanes of US 12/18 were been shut down at I-90 westbound due to a multi-vehicle rollover crash.
There were several reports of ejections.
A Madison Police Department official confirmed that one person died as a result of their injuries.
The individual's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.