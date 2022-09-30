 Skip to main content
One dies in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Madison's Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is dead following a multi-vehicle rollover crash on the Beltline Friday evening, according to a Madison Police Department official.

Around 8:20 p.m., the eastbound lanes of US 12/18 were been shut down at I-90 westbound due to a multi-vehicle rollover crash. 

There were several reports of ejections.

A Madison Police Department official confirmed that one person died as a result of their injuries.

The individual's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

 

