One dies in two-vehicle rollover crash on Madison's Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle rollover crash on the Beltline Friday evening, according to a Madison Police Department official.
Around 8:20 p.m., the eastbound lanes of US 12/18 were been shut down at I-90 westbound due to a two-vehicle rollover crash.
A Madison Police Department official confirmed that a 42-year-old died as a result of their injuries.
In a release, MPD Lt. Paul Bauman said the other vehicle's driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survice.
The individual's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.