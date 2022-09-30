 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dies in two-vehicle rollover crash on Madison's Beltline

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle rollover crash on the Beltline Friday evening, according to a Madison Police Department official.

Around 8:20 p.m., the eastbound lanes of US 12/18 were been shut down at I-90 westbound due to a two-vehicle rollover crash. 

A Madison Police Department official confirmed that a 42-year-old died as a result of their injuries. 

In a release, MPD Lt. Paul Bauman said the other vehicle's driver was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survice.

The individual's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

 

Tags

Recommended for you