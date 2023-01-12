 Skip to main content
Northbound Stoughton Rd. south of Beltline reopens following police presence

Beltline at Stoughton Road police response

MADISON (WKOW) — Northbound Stoughton Road south of the Beltline has reopened after a large police response Thursday afternoon.

A Dane County Dispatch official said authorities were responding to a stolen vehicle.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 cameras show a cluster of vehicles blocking the roadway around noon. Northbound Stoughton Road was closed fully closed for around 20 minutes while authorities responded. Then, a single lane was open for around 10 minutes before the road fully reopened.  

The road closure caused a backup in traffic. 

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available. 

