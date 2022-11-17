Oneida Nation unveils Purple Heart Reservation sign

ONEIDA (WKOW) - The Oneida Nation unveiled its new Purple Heart highway sign Thursday.
The sign is the first of various planned signs that indicate the Oneida reservation as a Purple Heart Reservation. It recognizes the service of veterans who served to protect the country.
Members of the reservation told our Green Bay affiliate the recognition is significant.
"Just recognition that our people are here on this reservation, and our ancestors, have fought on the side of the United States since the Revolutionary War, and being able to share that history with someone just passing by, and maybe it’ll picque their interest to look more into it,” Oneida Nation Chair Tehassi Hill said.
The Oneida Nation is currently the only Indian reservation in the country to have its own Purple Heart designated highway signs.