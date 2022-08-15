Counties in southern Wisconsin bounce between CDC COVID-19 community levels

MADISON (WKOW) -- The CDC releases new COVID-19 community level classifications each week. Some counties rarely change levels. Others move between the high, medium and low categories nearly every week.
Dane County had been in the first group for months, but since mid-July it has frequently bounced between the medium and high levels.
The categorization is based on three metrics:
- New COVID-19 cases/100,000 people in a county
- The 7-day total for COVID-19 hospital admissions/100,000 people in a region
- The average percent of hospital beds in a region occupied by COVID-19 patients
For the regional hospital data, Dane County is in the same region as Sauk, Marquette, Columbia, Richland, Iowa and Grant counties.
In Dane County, the number of new cases has been consistently above the high threshold, so Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for Public Health Madison & Dane County, said the oscillation is due to slight changes in hospital admissions. If a county has high case numbers, a hospitalization total above 10 COVID-19 admissions/100,000 people kicks the county into the high category.
"We've seen them hovering right around that trigger point," she said.
On July 14, the region had a 7-day total of 7.5 COVID-19 hospitalizations/100,000 people. Dane County was in the medium category.
On July 21, the metric rose to 10.8 COVID-19 hospitalizations/100,000 people, and Dane County moved to the high level. That's where the county stayed until August 4 when the hospitalization metric dropped to 7.3/100,000 people and Dane County moved back into the medium level.
However, in the most recent report, the CDC places Dane County in the high level again because the region's 7-day COVID-19 hospitalizations total increased to 10.9/100,000 people.
Finke said because the rate is so close to the threshold of 10 hospitalizations/100,000 people, frequent switching between categories isn't surprising.
"It's all kind of dependent on where we're at on the day that they update the community level," she said. "That's why we're seeing some of that yo-yoing and and ping ponging between high and medium."
Dane County isn't alone in frequently changing community levels. Columbia, Sauk and Grant counties are just some of the other areas that have often moved between categorizations.
With the change in community level comes a change in guidance, particularly who should wear a mask while inside.
The CDC recommends everyone wear a mask inside when a county is in the high level.
With school starting up soon and many districts not having mandatory mask policies in place, Finke said parents should consult the community levels and use their discretion when deciding if their kids will wear masks.
"Feel empowered to do that and make that decision for yourself and for your family," she said. "Schools should support parents in making that decision for their children, regardless of that community level."