'It's all for baby Sawyer': Reedsburg community rallies around two-month-old

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Reedsburg family waited for weeks to get a diagnosis for their two-month-old son Sawyer, who was admitted to the hospital on Christmas day. Less than a week ago, they got their answer.
After spending more than a month in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at American Family Children's Hospital, Sawyer Deitrich was diagnosed with a rare mitochondrial disease called FARS2.
"It's a rare genetic disorder," Tessa Deitrich, Sawyer's mom, said. "There's not a lot known on it and there's not a lot of treatment options that we really have. That's just kind of what his diagnosis is."
"If you get cancer, you have a treatment," Derek Deitrich, Sawyer's dad, said. "With this, you don't really have a treatment plan."
The Deitrichs have known J's Pub and Grill owner, Jayson Pettit, for a few years, because Derek's stepfather was a bartender and manager there. When Pettit saw the news about Sawyer on Facebook, he set up a fundraiser at J's in Reedsburg, pledging 50% of all food and drink sales Wednesday night to Sawyer's medical expenses.
"It's all for baby Sawyer," Pettit said. "Typically, our bar doesn't look like this at Wednesday on five o'clock. So, I know why they're here and it's great that they're here. It's amazing."
Sawyer's grandpa, Cas Kowalski, came back behind the bar for Wednesday's event. He spent more than five years at J's and made great connections with the Reedsburg community.
"I met a lot of great people, a lot of great friends that have turned into family," Kowalski said. "So, this is what it turns out to be. It really does. People care about people, they really do."
While the Deitrichs don't have a definitive path to follow, they're focused on keeping Sawyer safe and happy.
"Honestly, what we're doing right now is just making sure that whatever time that he has, we're just going to give him the best life possible," Tessa said.
Sawyer has a nurse at home and social worker to help with medications and equipment. If you'd like to support the Deitrichs, you can visit their GoFundMe.