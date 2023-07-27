Madison VA hospital receives high rating for its care

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Veterans Affairs hospital has been recognized for its quality of care.
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics received a five-star rating out of five from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). It marks the first time CMS has included VA facilities in its annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
The CMS uses five categories to award a quality rating for each hospital: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely/effective care.
Madison VA's interim director said Alicia Miller the rating "speaks to the work ethic and expertise" of their staff.
“It is such an honor to show up every day and serve our veterans," she said. "The CMS Overall Star Ratings reflects our continuous effort to sustain a high standard of care.”
VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal said while they're proud of the rating, "there is still work to do."
"We will study these results, learn from them and continue to improve until we’re delivering world-class care to every veteran, every time,” Elnahal said.