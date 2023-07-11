UnityPoint Health tests pilot program to treat patients faster

MADISON (WKOW) - UnityPoint Health-Meriter launched a pilot for an admission unit in their hospital so everyone in need will always have a bed.
The unit will serve as a medically monitored waiting area for adult patients who need to be admitted into the hospital but have to wait for a bed to open.
"It's basically a stop along the way, versus kind of that waiting, which stresses the patient and the care system," UnityPoint director of patient care Liz Nelson said.
The goal of the new unit is to give patients the care they need as soon as possible.
"This helps us keep our emergency room at capacity and seeing all the patients that need to be seen," Nelson said. "A lot of those patients are seen and go home. But the patients that do need to be admitted -- it just gives us another avenue to kind of keep those admissions flowing through to their next stop in an efficient and safe manner."
The admission unit is designed to treat four to eight patients at a time. UnityPoint-Meriter is collaborating with UW Health for the pilot program.