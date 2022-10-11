DNR encourages experienced hunters to become hunting mentors

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging experienced hunters to become mentors to those new to the hobby.
The one-on-one mentoring experience gives a chance for new hunters to hunt without going through a hunter safety course first.
“Not only do we see interest in learning to hunt from people of all different backgrounds, but many established hunters ask us how to mentor someone new,” said Emily Iehl, DNR Hunting & Shooting Sports Program Specialist. “Hunting involves skills that can be uncomfortable to teach and learn with someone you don’t know, such as navigating the woods at night, handling firearms and processing the emotions that come with harvesting an animal. Knowing that you are with somebody you can trust is important.”
People with a Mentored Only hunting license must stay within "arm's reach" of their mentor. Their mentor must be a licensed hunter over the age of 18 who has appropriate hunting approvals (e.g., tag, permit, license, etc.) and must comply hunting laws and regulations.
Mentored hunting is available for people of all ages and backgrounds.
Visit the DNR's website if you are interested in mentoring a hunter or finding a mentor.