Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Four children rescued from stranded Pakistan cable car amid race to save others

Four children rescued from stranded Pakistan cable car amid race to save others

Rescuers in Pakistan are trying to reach six children and two adults trapped 900 feet in the air.

 Rescue 1122

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) — Four children have been rescued from a chairlift dangling 900 feet over a mountainous region in Pakistan for at least 10 hours, a military source told CNN, as the race to save two other children and two adults stuck inside the cable car continued Tuesday.

The children were traveling to school in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when one of the chairlift’s cables snapped at 8:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Tanveer Ur Rehman, deputy commissioner of Battagram district, said.

The chairlift had done multiple trips on Tuesday before the cable snapped, Ur Rehman added.

Strong winds had thwarted earlier attempts to reach the chairlift, Ur Rehman said.

A video released by the rescue services earlier showed a large crowd gathered on the mountainside, watching as a Special Services officer was lowered from the helicopter toward the stricken chairlift, which hung at a steep angle.

Two of the students on the chairlift were reportedly slipping in and out of consciousness, one of the passengers told Pakistani media outlet Geo News earlier. The passenger, named only as Gulfaraz, had urged state authorities to take action. He said that the students, aged between 10 and 15 years old, didn’t even have drinking water.

Rescue personnel gave the passengers nausea medication following reports of children vomiting, Ur Rehman said, adding that those trapped were also given heart related medication.

Previously, a local government official said eight children were trapped with the adults at a height of 1,200 feet (365 meters).

The chairlift connects two communities in the region and runs on two cables, one of which snapped, according to rescue official, Bilal Ahmad Faizi.

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar ordered all “dilapidated and non-compliant chairlifts” to close immediately, according to a statement from his office.

Many children who live in remote and mountainous parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province rely on cable cars to ferry them to school and back. Some of these lack regular maintenance and can be a risky form of travel.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.