Dane County officials prepare for third phase of "Suck the Muck" project

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Dane County officials hosted an event to showcase their process for the "Suck the Muck" project Monday.
Officials plan to remove sediment from Six Mile Creek. This comes after they removed sediment from Dorn Creek and Token Creek. They showcased the process of removing sediment in a dry water basin by the creek.
Removing sediment helps keep water clean by removing phosphorus from creeks and streams. This helps keep bodies of water in Dane County clean, including streams and lakes.
The Six Mile Creek river feeds into Lake Mendota in Madison. Removing sediment from the creek will help keep the lake clean and will help anyone around the lake.
"Taking that phosphorus that's laden in the sediment and removing that and storing it outside the streams and creek is very important," Clean Lakes Alliance Founder and Executive Director James Tye said.
County officials estimate that 25,000 tons of material will be removed from Six Mile Creek, including an estimated 60,000 pounds of phosphorus.