DNR: 'Young boy' injured from lightning strike while camping near Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — A boy has been taken to a hospital after being struck by lightning near lake Delton, according to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden.
Warden Mike Green told 27 News over the phone a "young boy" from Madison was camping with his family in Mirror Lake State Park near Lake Delton when storms came through the area.
According to Green, lighting struck a tree and the current traveled down the tree, ultimately striking the boy inside of a tent.
The child was transported to a Baraboo hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.