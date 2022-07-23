 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DNR: 'Young boy' injured from lightning strike while camping near Lake Delton

  • Updated
Ambulance generic
MGN

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) — A boy has been taken to a hospital after being struck by lightning near lake Delton, according to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden. 

Warden Mike Green told 27 News over the phone a "young boy" from Madison was camping with his family in Mirror Lake State Park near Lake Delton when storms came through the area. 

According to Green, lighting struck a tree and the current traveled down the tree, ultimately striking the boy inside of a tent. 

The child was transported to a Baraboo hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you