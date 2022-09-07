New shoreline project at governor's residence sets example for keeping Wisconsin's lakes healthy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several organizations have partnered with the Wisconsin Executive Residence Foundation to begin a shoreline restoration project at the Executive Residence off Lake Mendota.
Clean Lakes Alliance is part of the effort to help this program thrive and improve the water quality of the lakes, streams and wetlands of the Yahara River Watershed.
"What we're actually going to be doing is building a huge rain garden with native plants," said executive director James Tye. "It's going to be 7,000 square feet. It's the length of the entire shoreline of the Executive Residence. We'll be planting over 3,000 plants with volunteers later in the month of September."
Introducing native plants to the shoreland helps support a variety of ecosystem services, including reducing and filtering nutrient and sediment runoff and expanding pollinator habitat area.
"The Governor's Residence decided that they could probably do something better with their shoreline instead of having just sod," said Tye. "In doing these native plants, there are going to be beautiful birds, bees, butterflies."
Most everything ends back up in the lake somehow or another because of the stormwater system, so even homeowners that don't live anywhere near the lake are able to do something like this to help keep the lakes healthy and clean.
"Install a rain barrel at your house, plant some native plants, do your own rain garden," said Tye. "We're doing a great job as a community."
According to the United States Geological Survey, there's less phosphorus coming into the lakes than there was over the last few decades. Phosphorus creates that algae you see in the lakes which makes it difficult to see and swim.
The money for the materials in the project is coming from individual donors. Volunteers are also getting their hands dirty to help get things planted.
Tye said they already have enough volunteers for Phase 1 this month, but there will be a Phase 2 next year, so keep up with the effort online so you know when there will be more opportunities.