Starkweather Creek Spring Cleanup Ahead of Earth Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- One Madison environmental group got an early start to Earth Week by picking up trash along Starkweather Creek Saturday.
"Our mission is to take care of the creek, make the creek as healthy as it can be," said Lance Green, co-chair of the environmental group Friends of Starkweather Creek.
He said his group is dedicated to keeping Madison's largest watershed clean and usable.
"When people walk along Starkweather Creek or paddle along it, we want them to have a beautiful experience of nature and that just doesn't include trash," said Green.
"Starkweather Creek doesn't feel like you're in the city. So it's just a nice getaway without having to go too far out of Madison," said David Pulkowski, a volunteer.
He said Starkweather Creek is like a natural oasis and that's why he volunteered to help keep this haven- unsoiled.
"I just enjoy being out in nature and protecting the places that I love being in is important to me," said Pulkowski.
While some volunteers turned the tide to clean the creek, others like Jeanie Kramer; walked it.
"I sit out in my yard and on my deck and watch the abundance of wildlife right in my backyard. I think that Starkweather Creek is an amazing asset," said Jeanie Kramer, a volunteer.
Kramer said she's bagging trash near the creek to protect that wildlife.
"Birds especially are attracted to the bright colors of the aluminum and plastic that we picked up and sometimes they pick it up and try to eat them, which is really very harmful," said Kramer
Organizers said what's also harmful to our waterways is not always the junk that you place in trash bags.
"We have a lot of chloride build up from salting all the streets all the time.
We also have phosphorus that's from fertilizer that then goes into the lakes and makes those big algae blooms. We think of Starkweather Creek as a gem in our community," said Green
Organizers hoped to collect at least 15 bags of trash and recyclables.
On April 24, Friends of Starkweather is hosting 'Burning Nature' Event at Warner Park, where guests will be able to scoop out little critters from the pond and examine them through a microscope.