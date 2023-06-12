Badgers National Championship hockey team honored at The White House

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin Women's Hockey team was recognized on Monday at the White House for winning the 2023 NCAA National Championship.
The Badgers were among 47 teams from 19 different sports that were honored at College Athletes Day. The goal was to honor collegiate teams from all levels for their accomplishments in winning national championships.
Invitation to the White House 🏛️💯— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 12, 2023
National champs @BadgerWHockey were recognized for winning the title with an invite to “College Athlete Day” this morning in Washington pic.twitter.com/keCUEVI9KS
"In America, tens of millions of children start playing a sport as a child.," Vice President Kamala Harris said. "Only the best of the best become a national champion, and that is you all. And I know it wasn’t easy."
"It's really awesome just to see all of our hard work pay off," Badgers' forward Chayla Edwards said. "They kept saying in the speech we are the few among a lot of athletes who are competing and training everyday. And to get here to this point, to be recognized by the vice president on The White House lawn, it was a really special moment. It kind of made it feel more real. Honestly, winning the national championship kind of feels like a dream at this point."
Thanks for having us out today @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/FzTVDgZTDJ— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) June 12, 2023