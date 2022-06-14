Rock Co. Historical Society reveals three pieces of history at Flag Day ceremony

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The next time you pass by the Rock County Historical Society's campus, you might catch a glimpse of the three flags flying proudly.
Each flag is flying on a piece of history. The flagpoles were relocated from the former Janesville General Motors Plant.
When the plant closed and was eventually demolished, the three poles were salvaged by Blackhawk Community Credit Union as part of a plan to honor the memories of those who worked there.
The historical society is working on a project to preserve county history, and the refurbished flagpoles are part of the continued development on the initiative.
"We felt it very important to have these flagpoles installed on our campus," Timothy Maahs, the historical society's executive director said. "They provide great memories, reflect on personal dedication, and also individual accomplishments."
The historical society hopes to get the area around the flagpoles landscaped and lighted every night. The flags will fly year-round.
Eventually, they plan to install a brass plaque honoring the history of the flagpoles.