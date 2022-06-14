 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rock Co. Historical Society reveals three pieces of history at Flag Day ceremony

  • Updated
Rock Co Flagpoles
Sara Maslar-Donar

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The next time you pass by the Rock County Historical Society's campus, you might catch a glimpse of the three flags flying proudly.

Each flag is flying on a piece of history. The flagpoles were relocated from the former Janesville General Motors Plant.

When the plant closed and was eventually demolished, the three poles were salvaged by Blackhawk Community Credit Union as part of a plan to honor the memories of those who worked there.

The historical society is working on a project to preserve county history, and the refurbished flagpoles are part of the continued development on the initiative.

"We felt it very important to have these flagpoles installed on our campus," Timothy Maahs, the historical society's executive director said. "They provide great memories, reflect on personal dedication, and also individual accomplishments."

The historical society hopes to get the area around the flagpoles landscaped and lighted every night. The flags will fly year-round.

Eventually, they plan to install a brass plaque honoring the history of the flagpoles.

