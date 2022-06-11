SummerPalooza returns to Madison after two-year hiatus

MADISON (WKOW) -- The SummerPalooza Festival was back Saturday after a two-year hiatus!
Taking place on Madison's Capitol Square, the free event had a parade, live entertainment, free museum admission and other fun activities like the Wild Rumpus Try-It Circus.
Families were able to stop by an see performances such as a lion dance put on by the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association and the Black Star Drum Line.
Deb Gilpin, the president and CEO of the Madison Children's Museum, said she was excited to have the event back because it's a great way to bring people together.
The event was supported by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, The W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.