UW Madison Homecoming Committee hosts community mural painting

MADISON (WKOW) - UW Madison's Homecoming Committee gave community members the chance to decorate a mural Tuesday.
Two murals were set up outside of Memorial Union and Union South. The committee offered Madison residents a chance to add their personal touch to each mural for free.
The committee asked community members to express what it means to be a Badger.
"It's kind of like a deep question," committee member Jordyn Hawkins said. "People don't really know what to say at first, but then, after all people like have had some pretty good answers."
The community mural painting is one of many events that will take place throughout the week in celebration of the university's homecoming. Homecoming activities will run until this Saturday.