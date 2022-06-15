Beloit Police searching for 2 men who entered home, demanded money from residents

BELOIT (WKOW) — Two men armed with handguns reportedly entered a Beloit home last Saturday and demanded property and money from the residents according to the Beloit Police Department.
In a Facebook post, Beloit Police said around 1:55 a.m. on June 11, two unidentified Black males armed with handguns entered an unlocked residence in the 800 block of Sherwood Drive and demanded money and items from the home's occupants. The suspects were described as being in their early 20's with thin builds. They were wearing all black clothing and facemasks.
They were last seen on foot northbound on Sherwood Drive.
If you have information regarding crime, contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. You can give anonymous tips online by going to the Crimestopper website or through P3tips.