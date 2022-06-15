 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Beloit Police searching for 2 men who entered home, demanded money from residents

  • Updated
Beloit Police

BELOIT (WKOW) — Two men armed with handguns reportedly entered a Beloit home last Saturday and demanded property and money from the residents according to the Beloit Police Department.

In a Facebook post, Beloit Police said around 1:55 a.m. on June 11, two unidentified Black males armed with handguns entered an unlocked residence in the 800 block of Sherwood Drive and demanded money and items from the home's occupants. The suspects were described as being in their early 20's with thin builds. They were wearing all black clothing and facemasks.

They were last seen on foot northbound on Sherwood Drive.

If you have information regarding crime, contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. You can give anonymous tips online by going to the Crimestopper website or through P3tips

Tags

Recommended for you