Hospital, restaurant damaged as strong storm hits Mauston

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Mayor Dennis Nielsen issued a disaster declaration Wednesday night after a strong storm blew through Mauston, damaging a hospital and restaurant in town and snapping power poles.
Roman Castle on Highway 82 saw some of the worst damage. Part of the restaurant's roof was ripped off, while another section of it peeled back. A support column at the front of the building also cracked and broke off.
According to a Facebook post from Mile Bluff Medical Center, the storm caused minor damage to the facility, and damaged trees and vehicles on the hospital grounds. The facility was running on backup power Wednesday. It expected to have its power restored by Wednesday evening, so officials did not anticipate any interruptions to appointments on Thursday. Mile Bluff encouraged people to follow updates on Facebook.
Mauston's mayor issued a disaster declaration due to the storm damage. The declaration says the city is asking for county assistance and requests the county to advise the State of Wisconsin of the conditions in town.