Local non-profit helps those with disabilities enjoy a day fishing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Volunteers helped people with disabilities enjoy a day fishing on Lake Mendota this Saturday.
This was done through the Madison chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries, a non-profit committed to help make fishing accessible for those who can't normally do it on their own.
"After having to cancel the last two years due to the pandemic, we are eager to return to the waters and see our old friends once again," said Todd Sweeney, co-chair of the Madison chapter.
Anglers met at Governor Nelson State Park to hit the water for a half day of fishing. Participants got t-shirts and enjoyed a lunch as part of the event, and those who caught the largest fish in their categories will receive awards.
If you know someone with a disability who would enjoy fishing, you can sign up online. You can also visit their website if you would like to volunteer at their next event. For next year's events, they're looking for photographers, fish cleaners, experienced anglers, kitchen crew and more -- no fishing experience necessary!