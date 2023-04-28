Wisconsin Muslim Project kicks off event to highlight contributions and counter misrepresentations

Madison (WKOW) -- You have a chance to learn more about the Muslim experience in Wisconsin this weekend.
The Wisconsin Muslim Project is hosting an event on Saturday April 29 at the American Family Insurance Auditorium.
The open house runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., so organizers say you’re welcome to come and go as you’re able to. It will feature a gallery, refreshments, and panel at 3:30 p.m. titled “The Muslim Experience in Wisconsin,” moderated by Kaley Spiegel.
PBS Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition and United Against Hate are collaborating with the Project in an effort to change the perceptions non-Muslims might have about Islam and Muslims. The joint effort received a grant from the Doris Duke Foundation to help in organizing a series of events throughout Wisconsin.
The goal is to create educational resources to highlight contributions of Muslims in Wisconsin and produce media content about countering misrepresentations. Dulce Danel, the Associate Director of Community Engagement and Impact at PBS Wisconsin, says it's an opportunity to find commonalities.
"When we are working on things and being able to find those things that bring us together," she said. "Just being able to realize how much we have in common and how much love there is for the state of Wisconsin."
She says the project also will highlight an underrepresented community in our state.
"To represent and show all of the incredibly lovely people, getting away from stereotypes, and to be able to have that media representation, I think is so incredibly important," Danel said. "Everybody who participated in the project feels passionate about sharing both about themselves and their experiences with the community."
PBS Wisconsin tells the stories of Wisconsin through the voices of its citizens and uses all available platforms to reach our communities, including the state’s 60,000 K–12 teachers.
The Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition brings more than 25 years of experience promoting cultural literacy, celebrating diversity and building bridges of understanding between Muslims and non-Muslims throughout Wisconsin. It's composed of people from diverse backgrounds who are dedicated to combating hate, bigotry and racism.
We Are Many – United Against Hate is a statewide organization with significant experience connecting Muslim and non-Muslim populations.