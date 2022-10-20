Attorney General candidate claims there's a backlog of child sex predator referrals at Department of Justice

(WKOW) - Fond Du Lac County district attorney and Republican candidate for attorney general, Eric Toney, claims there's a backlog of child sex predator referrals at the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Toney says this includes a variety of internet crimes against children, including the manufacturing and distribution of child pornography, soliciting children for sexual encounters and sexual assault.
Toney's team sent an open records request to Attorney General Josh Kaul - his opponent - demanding for the release of these referrals. He said Kaul needs to assign these crimes to be investigated.
"I asked the Attorney General this very question about this backlog," Toney said. "He didn't bother to refute it, didn't bother to answer it and didn't bother to defend it. And the people of Wisconsin deserve to know the truth on this backlog. "
27 News asked Kaul about these claims. He said there is no backlog of these cases at the Department of Justice and said Toney is trying to change the subject with these allegations.
"Those cases are prioritized by the National Center for Missing Exploited Children," Kaul said. "So, any case where there's potential harm to a child where there can be an intervention, we review within hours and make sure that there's follow up."
Kaul and Toney will compete for the attorney general seat at the midterm elections on November 8th.