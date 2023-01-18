Bins of sensitive tenant information improperly discarded at Madison apartment complex

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of people at a Madison apartment complex found more than their trash inside recycling bins.
Tenants at Hanover Square Apartments discovered a data breach of their own financial and personal information.
"I just picked up a couple of the folders and, lo and behold, there were names and unit numbers," said Bridget Johnson, a resident of Hanover Square Apartments.
In early December, Johnson said she was shocked to discover a stockpile of confidential tenant information thrown inside unlocked, unsecured recycling bins at the apartment complex.
"To know that it's seven-plus years worth of records that they keep on site here, it was not just our folders," Johnson said.
There were many more folders with even more personal information inside, like copies of Social Security cards, driver's licenses, criminal records, affordable housing information and banking information.
"I was flabbergasted. I was like, what are they doing? Why wasn't this shredded?" questioned Debbie Elholm, a Hanover Square resident.
Elholm said she was astounded by what was recovered.
"There were checks, whether they were the physical checks or the ones that were printed off a copier. But it wasn't just our checks," said Elholm.
"Somebody out there has my Social Security information or my birth certificate," said Niquisha Green, a Hanover Square resident.
She said this incident has shaken her trust in Hanover Apartments responsibly handling her sensitive information.
"There's no reason anybody else should have my financial information to live in this apartment or anywhere else," Green said.
"I took one quick picture and immediately called a non-emergency Madison PD," Johnson said.
Johnson said even after alerting Hanover Apartment management, she continued to find more tenant information as recent as one week ago. Fed up, she contacted corporate, Greystone Property Management, with no response, leaving her and other residents concerned about their private information.
"I don't understand. If they're such a responsible company, why they didn't acknowledge that there was a security breach?," questioned Elholm.
27 News contacted Greystone Property Management which oversees Hanover Square Apartments. The company provided the following response:
"Hanover Square property management was notified that the personal information of some current and former residents was exposed when a Hanover Square employee inadvertently placed files containing personal information in an unsecure recycling bin.
The privacy and security of our residents remain our top concern and we have taken immediate action to investigate and respond to this incident.
Hanover Square is contacting all impacted individuals directly and proactively providing complimentary access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services for one year.
In addition, Hanover Square will be retraining property management employees on the proper procedures for disposal of resident personal information."
- Karen Marotta | Senior Director of Communications Greystone Property
Wisconsin does not require credit monitoring even after incidents like this.
"There is not a mandate in Wisconsin and a federal mandate also is not in existence," said Angel Kwaterski, staff attorney with Legal Action of Wisconsin.
She had these recommendations for tenants.
"File a police report. They can file a consumer complaint with Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Also, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). I would also recommend that individuals place a credit freeze on their credit reports, especially for the younger children affected," Kwaterski said.
Tenants said one year of credit monitoring is not enough. 27 News contacted Greystone with the tenants' concern and is still waiting on a response.