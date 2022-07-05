Brooklyn man accused in fatal Oregon hit-and-run given $60,000 bond

MADISON (WKOW) — A Brooklyn man accused of a hit and run that killed a man in Oregon on June 7 appeared in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon.
Timothy Pritchett, 38, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and felony hit and run causing death. A judge gave Pritchett a $60,000 bond during at his initial appearance.
Pritchett is accused of killing 30-year-old Logan Gueths on CTH MM south of CTH A on June 7. Gueths body was found by a truck driver the next day.
A criminal complaint alleges police identified the suspect vehicle by a part found on the scene with a General Motors part number on it. By searching the part number, police determined it belonged to a 1992-2002 Chevrolet Express van — this same vehicle description was published by the Dane County Sheriff's Office in a press release asking for the public's help.
Authorities got in contact with Pritchett on June 11, the day after a community member reported a tip about a van registered to him.
In an interview with police, Pritchett said he thought he hit a deer between 9:40 - 10 p.m. while driving on CTH MM June 7, which caused "minor damage" to the side and front of the van.
Detectives with the crime scene unit found damage on the van consistent with parts recovered at the scene, as well as evidence the car was painted over with spray paint.
Authorities also learned Pritchett replaced the windshield to the vehicle nearly immediately — the part was ordered by a Rockford auto repair shop on June 8 and replaced the windshield on June 9. A technician described the damage as a "bowling ball" size fracture or compression on the passenger side with additional damage on the driver's side.
In the complaint, authorities allege Pritchett could have been on FaceTime during the crash. Cell phone records show Pritchett was using his camera from 9:32 to 9:37, specifically for the FaceTime application. Pritchett said the FaceTime call was "maybe" during the crash.