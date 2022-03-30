Celebrating Women's History Month with Dane County Judge Nia Trammell

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County Judge Nia Trammell says she never imagined that her career path would make history.
“I didn't think that someone with my background would ever have an opportunity such as this,” she said. “But I think what that tells you is that hard work and dedication can open paths and create opportunities for people.”
Judge Trammell became the first Black woman to serve as a Dane County Judge when she was sworn in in October. She was born in Nigeria and grew up in Madison where she received her undergraduate and law degrees from UW-Madison. The trailblazer said this accomplishment has been even sweeter because she gets to share this history-making feat with her hometown. She adds that her unique background helps her to serve her community better.
“I'm a Black woman, I'm an immigrant, I've gone through a lot of adversity just growing up in poverty,” said Trammell, who works with juvenile cases. “I think that gives you a very different lens into what people experience in our community. With that, it definitely brings a different spirit to the court. I think it brings a level of empathy that someone who otherwise wouldn't have experienced to the bench.”
Judge Trammell understands she has a great responsibility and realizes that her image is inspiring to so many.
“That is the message that I would want to resonate with young girls, that you are fully capable, that you are talented, and this world is ready for you.”