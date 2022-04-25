Chandler Halderson's original attorneys withdrawn, new attorney entered

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man convicted in the death and dismemberment of his parents has a new attorney.
Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole on March 17. A jury found him guilty during two hours of deliberation after a trial that lasted several weeks.
During the sentencing hearing, Halderson addressed the court for the first time and expressed his interest in seeking an appeal.
"I want to take this opportunity to state my intent to appeal my convictions. If there are any lawyers listening and willing to take on my appeal, take a moment to please reach out to me," Halderson said to the court.
Now, online court records show Halderson's original attorneys, Crystal Vera and Catherine Dorl, were withdrawn April 22 and a new attorney, Michael Covey, entered on his case.
Covey's LinkedIn states he is a criminal defense attorney "experienced in a wide variety of cases," including homicide and appellate. He graduated from UW-Madison's Law School in 2002.
Halderson's notice of intent, the first step in seeking postconviction relief, was filed on March 18.