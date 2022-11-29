Court document: Argument over cigarettes led to stabbing in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Court documents show a stabbing near Madison's Capitol Square Sunday was the result of an argument over cigarettes.

John Overshiner, 35, was arrested shortly after the stabbing happened and is now charged with a count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

A criminal complaint alleges Overshiner stabbed a man who asked to buy cigarettes off him.

The victim told police he had met the Overshiner two days before, and Overshiner thought the victim stole crack from him.

On the night of the stabbing, the complaint alleges the victim said he left a business to see if "someone would give him a cigarette to smoke." He offered to pay Overshiner a dollar for two cigarettes, but Overshiner recognized him and stabbed him in the back with a folding pocketknife.

The complaint states the victim's laceration was "fairly deep" but not life-threatening.