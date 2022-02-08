Criminal complaint alleges driver traveling at high rate of speed before deadly Sun Prairie crash

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A man charged in a deadly Sun Prairie crash appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.
Christopher Blume, 35, of Sun Prairie, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving causing great bodily harm. The charges stem out of a November 2020 crash involving two vehicles and two pedestrians at the intersection of E Main Street and White Tail Drive in Sun Prairie.
According to a criminal complaint filed in February 2022, Blume was driving eastbound on E Main Street and hit a car turning left onto White Tail Drive, in the process flipping his own vehicle and hitting two pedestrians.
One of the pedestrians, identified as Julie Nelson, died at the scene. The other pedestrian, identified Madison Police Department Officer Jodi Nelson, was seriously injured in the crash. The criminal complaint stated Jodi was hospitalized for 16 days, underwent several surgeries and spent 10 more days in a rehabilitation facility as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Jodi and Julie were both walking on a bike path when hit by the vehicle Blume was driving.
The criminal complaint cited several witnesses alleging Blume was driving at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. One witness with a dash camera was behind Blume's vehicle before the crash. According to the criminal complaint, video obtained from the camera showed Blume initially traveling at a normal speed, before overtaking traffic in the right hand lane at a high rate of speed.
On top of witness accounts, a reconstruction analysis completed by Wisconsin State Patrol estimated Blume was traveling at 42 to 51 mph, although the criminal complaint stated this estimate is likely conservative. The speed limit on that strip of roadway is 35 mph.
A motion to dismiss was filed on February 4, 2022, but it was not discussed during Blume's initial appearance. A motion hearing is set for April 11.