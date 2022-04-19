Dane Co. D.A. defends no cash bail in homicide case; those released remain fugitives

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County's district attorney Tuesday defended his prosecutors recommending no cash bail in a reckless homicide case involving an infant's death, as those released remain fugitives.
It's Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes maintaining the criminal justice system failed in this case.
In December 2020, Arkeem Ashley was charged with Reckless Homicide in the death of his one-month-old son seven months earlier. The child's mother, Esthefania Martinez was charged with Child Neglect Causing Harm. Records show at the recommendation of a prosecutor, Dane County Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew decided to give both Ashley and Martinez signature bonds and require no cash bail. A criminal complaint states the child died of blunt force trauma to the head; that Ashley's explanation of an accident was disproved; and that Martinez had failed to previously seek medical attention for the child when his arm was likely broken.
By June 2021, Ashley and Martinez had missed court appearances and both were the subject of arrest warrants. In June, Ashley was also charged separately after authorities said he sexually assaulted an eight year old girl on at least three occasions between 2016 and 2018.
Barnes Monday appealed to the public to help find the couple, saying law enforcement search efforts had hit "a dead end."
Barnes also took issue with the lack of cash bail in the case.
"It is disappointing when the bonds do not reflect the charges that we levy and the investigation and the time that it takes to put in and ensure that these persons reach probable cause and bring them before a judge," Barnes said.
District Attorney Ismael Ozanne says his prosecutors proposing the release of Ashley and Rodriguez on signature bonds was justified.
"At the time of the incident and filing of the cases both individuals had little if any criminal history and did not have a history of missed court appearances," Ozanne said. "The bench warrants in these cases issued June 3, 2021, when both individuals missed scheduled status conferences in their cases."
Ozanne filed the homicide charge against Ashley and the child neglect charge against Martinez Dec. 7, 2020. But neither were arrested over the three weeks before their initial court hearing and bail-setting Dec. 28 of that year. "The decision to arrest an individual is a decision law enforcement makes," Ozanne said.
Often, a third-party evaluator provides court commissioners with a Public Safety Assessment (PSA) of a charged person's risk, using criteria such as the nature of the crime and the person's past history in criminal cases. There's no record of such an assessment being given to McAndrew when he approved the prosecutor's proposed, no-cash bail condition for Ashley and Martinez. McAndrew was unreachable for comment Tuesday on the bail decision.
Madison Police officials say Ashley and Martinez have ties in other states and may not be in Wisconsin.
Authorities ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.