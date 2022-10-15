Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies man killed by deputy

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy on Thursday.

The medical examiner identified the man as Quantaze D. Campbell, 46, of Madison.

Campell was shot at a Super 8 hotel in Windsor, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Madison Police Department reported a vehicle stolen in Madison was later found at the same hotel.

Preliminary results from the examination show that Campbell died at a local hospital from a firearm-related injury.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

The death remains under investigation by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.