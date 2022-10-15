 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies man killed by deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
Windsor shooting 10-13-2022

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy on Thursday.

The medical examiner identified the man as Quantaze D. Campbell, 46, of Madison. 

Campell was shot at a Super 8 hotel in Windsor, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Madison Police Department reported a vehicle stolen in Madison was later found at the same hotel.

Preliminary results from the examination show that Campbell died at a local hospital from a firearm-related injury.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

The death remains under investigation by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Tags

Recommended for you