Derek Hammer appears in Green County court on several felony charges

  • Updated
MONROE (WKOW) -- Derek Hammer appeared in Green County court via video on Thursday on several felony charges.

During Hammer's court appearance he expressed frustration with getting a speedy trial and in an outburst responded, "I'm not willing to waive any time limits I've been locked up since Halloween for some Mickey Mouse charges and allegations I'm ready to move forward with this. I feel as though all these charges should be dismissed at prelim. So that's what I want to do is get I'm ready tomorrow."

Judge Faun Phillipson set cash bond totaling $83,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 25, 2022 at 01:30 pm.

