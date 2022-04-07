Does Marsy's Law lessen the rights of the accused?: Debate lingers on its second anniversary

MADISON (WKOW) Thursday marks the second anniversary of the historic statewide vote on the crime victims' constitutional amendment commonly known as Marsy's Law.
Marsy’s law was named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.
While crime victims praise this law, opponents say it infringes on the rights of the accused
"He beat my head really bad and then he choked me and he stabbed me in the back four times. He can know where I'm living," said Maggie Kumpos, a crime victim.
Kumpos and other victims of crime say Marsy's law has empowered them through the criminal justice system.
"It gives crime victims strong, enforceable, that's very important enforceable constitutional rights to ensure that the state treats victims fairly in the criminal justice system," said Nela Kapric, Outreach Director for Marsy's Law for Wisconsin.
Advocates say before Marsy's law attackers could revictimize those recovering from a crime.
"The perpetrator could definitely have access to everything and anything under the sun, to try to perpetrate you as a crazy person or as an ill person or as a mentally unstable person," said Veronica Figueroa Velez, a Marsy's Law advocate.
Even on this anniversary of Wisconsin's statewide vote for Marsy Law, opponents note there are some unintended consequences.
"There are questions about what qualifies or who qualifies as a victim. And therefore, who is to be afforded these rights," said Attorney Eric Pangburn, a partner at West and Dunn Law Firm.
Attorney Pangburn said without this clear distinction, those accused of a crime are seeing their rights diminished.
"I have individuals who come into my office who have been charged with crimes, and they don't know who is making the accusation against them. Because the name of the alleged victim has been taken out of the complaint. In my experience now that Marcy's Law has come about, we're not seeing the names of individuals in criminal complaints at all, I can't even run a conflict check.
"Instead of blaming the law for backlogs and all these other things that you want to label Marsy's Law for they should really leverage Marsy's Law to really get the funding and the resources that victims of crimes need."
There is a challenge to Marsy's law. In late 2020 Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled the Marsy Law ballot question wasn't properly worded and didn't warn voters the amendment would lessen the defendant's rights.
In February 2022, the State Supreme Court has agreed to hear this appeal.
If the Supreme Court Rules in favor of the Circuit Court, the amendment in its entirety will be invalidated, and Marcy's law will no longer be enforced in Wisconsin.