Fitchburg man charged in shooting where victim drove to hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Fitchburg man faces felony charges after authorities said he shot an acquaintance who then drove himself to the hospital.

Darius Stewart, 29, was charged Wednesday with felony first-degree reckless injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stewart appeared in Dane County Court, where a court commissioner set his bail at $100,000.

Authorities said Stewart and the victim, 35, argued over a debt at an apartment complex on High Ridge Trail Nov. 27 in the middle of the afternoon.

Court records state the victim was in the complex's parking lot when an SUV drove up to him. Records state the driver leaned aside to seemingly allow a passenger a clear view of the victim, and the passenger opened fire.

Court records state as the victim tried to take cover, bullets hit the door of a GMC Envoy. The bullets were fired in the direction of a building occupied by multiple families, endangering their lives, according to a probable cause statement.

Court records show the victim suffered two bullet wounds to the shoulder and had one shot narrowly miss his head.

A criminal complaint against Stewart states the victim started driving to a hospital and spent four minutes on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. Records show the victim arrived at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison and he realized their arm and shoulder going numb.

A court commissioner Wednesday said he presided over a family court case last week involving the victim. The commissioner said the victim maintained his injuries were impacting his ability to work and support his children.

The criminal complaint states Stewart was not targeting his acquaintance.

"I made a dumb choice. I had to protect my family," Stewart told investigators according to the statement. "I wasn't trying to kill him."

Stewart's attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Haley Watson, bristled at a prosecutor's proposed bail of $150,000, calling it "absolutely excessive and unconstitutional."

Commissioner Jason Hanson said Stewart has a history of missing court appearances and the actions on the day of the shooting are troubling.

"[The complaint] paints a picture of someone shooting someone four months after being placed on felony probation and supervision under circumstances where the mere possession of a firearm would be unlawful," Hanson said.

In addition to his bail, Stewart is in the Dane County jail on a probation hold. He is also charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Authorities said Stewart was arrested last month as officers carried out a search warrant.

The victim has yet to respond to a phone call from 27 News seeking information on his condition and recovery.

Authorities said the debt at the crux of the dispute was $140.