'It's about time': Black women celebrate representation in Biden's promised SCOTUS nominee

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden reaffirmed his pledge Thursday to nominate a Black woman to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. It's a move Biden and Black community leaders say is long overdue.
"It's about time," Vanessa McDowell, the CEO of YWCA Madison, said. "The fact that it's taken so long, it's kind of a little disappointing."
Biden said he has not decided exactly who his nominee will be, but McDowell said, no matter who he picks, having a Black woman sit on the highest court will be a big advancement for representation in the United States.
"It's sometimes hard to imagine yourself in places that you've never seen someone that looks like you," she said. "[This is] something that is now a part of history that young Black girls can look to and know that they can also pursue the same, if they choose to."
Though Biden's nominee will make history, UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber said the new justice likely won't have a large impact on case decisions.
Because Breyer is part of the court's liberal wing, Biden's nominee won't affect the court's 6-3 composition.
"Justice Breyer's retirement and replacement changes nothing on the ideological balance of the court," Schweber said. "This makes no difference at all in terms of the outcome of any likely cases that we're paying attention to."
However, he said the new justice could be more vocal in dissents than Breyer was, which would have an impact.
"He was not a man to use his platform to issue issue flaming denunciations or powerful statements," Schweber said. "The new person might be a stronger voice for the minority of the court. …That becomes important in the long run in [the liberal justices'] ability to craft a coherent counter-narrative and create a coherent and strong set of counter positions that they hope will be influential in the future."
McDowell said she is hopeful the new justice will approach their case decisions by centering human rights and racial justice.
"I would hope there's a commitment to uplifting what's good and well for, specifically, the Black community and other communities of color," she said. "My hope is that whoever comes in is of that mindset that there is still a lot to be done, there's still a lot that needs to change."
Biden said he plans to announce his nominee by the end of February. Schweber said Democrats will move quickly to confirm the nominee, even though Breyer has said he intends to retire at the end of his term this summer.