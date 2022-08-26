Judge denies motion to dismiss case against Waukesha parade attacker

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A Waukesha County judge denied a motion to dismiss the case against Darrell Brooks Friday.
Brooks, 40, is accused of killing six people and hurting several others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year.
Public defenders sought to have the case against him dismissed on the grounds that a warrant search of his jail cell was deficient. They argued that the search violated Brooks' rights.
Judge Jennifer Dorow denied this motion.
"There have been no violations of Mr. Brooks' right to remain silent," Dorow said during a court hearing.
Dorow also said none of the material seized during the cell search was privileged material.
Brooks appeared to have fallen asleep at one point during the court hearing. He also lashed out and yelled at the judge after the court returned from a break. Brooks had to be surrounded and escorted out of the courtroom by three deputies.
Brooks faces nearly 80 charges for the parade attack, including six counts of homicide.