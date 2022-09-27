Judge gives Waukesha parade attack suspect more time to decide if he wants to defend himself

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The attorneys of a man accused of killing six and injuring dozens more when he drove through a crowd watching a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year have not yet been dismissed.
Darrell Brooks appeared in court Tuesday with his attorneys, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, over his motion to represent himself during his murder trial set to start Monday. Brooks is facing more than 70 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Brooks recognized the work his attorneys have done in this case so far but said there were things he didn't understand while going through the proceedings. He said this led to "issues that were being raised for a number of months."
"I think I will probably be better served representing myself," Brooks said.
During the over hour long hearing, Judge Jennifer Dorow asked Brooks a series of questions in order to evaluate his motion, advising him of the charges against him and the penalties associated with them. Brooks repeatedly stated he was not aware he was facing criminal charges in Waukesha County and furthered he didn't "understand the nature and cause" of the charges.
Eventually, he stopped answering Dorow's questions when she wouldn't answer his question over how the state can be a plaintiff in his case. This led to the court taking a recess, so Brooks could confer with his attorneys over the question.
Upon returning to the court, Dorow gave Brooks a number of documents, including the waiver of right to an attorney form and stated she would not make a finding on Tuesday.
"My sole reason for being here today is your motion through your attorneys to consider your request to represent yourself," Dorow said. "You have demonstrated through this hearing that you don't have a basic understanding of some of the things that are going on. So I'm going to give you time to consider this request. Talk with your attorneys more because they still represent you."
Dorow stated Brooks has until 9 a.m. Wednesday to file the waiver of right to an attorney form if he decides he would still like to represent himself. If the form is filed Wednesday, another hearing will be scheduled.